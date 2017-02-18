92 booked in 387 search operations

LAHORE

Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted 387 search and combing operations in Punjab during the last four days in which 22,379 persons were checked, out of which cases against 92 persons were registered under the Foreign Act, Tenant Act, possession of illegal arms and narcotics.

On Friday, Counter Terrorism Department, Lahore Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in the vicinity of Data Darbar, which was closed to traffic. The search operation continued for three hours in which electronic devices besides other tools to spot suspected material were used. The documents of a large number of people were checked and suspects were taken into custody.

On Thursday night, Bibi Pak Daman was closed to public few hours after attack on Darbar of Laal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif. Law enforcement agencies conducted search operations in the locality. On Thursday, search operation was conducted on Hall Road and Beadon Road and over 120 suspects were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of senior officers of Central Police Officer, Lahore was held in which field officers, Regional Police Officers and District Police Officers participated through a video link. The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

Prayers were offered for the martyrs of Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and other terrorism incidents on this occasion, especially for DIG Traffic Lahore, Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen, SSP Operations Lahore, Zahid Mehmood Gondal and other police officials who had embraced martyrdom.

The IGP directed to revise security plans for the markets, parks, educational institutes, shrines, worship places and important installments in all districts of Punjab to ensure foolproof security. This should be ensured that police officers personally check security duty on daily basis, he ordered. He said, patrolling system in the province should be made more effective and systematic and number of patrolling officials in the sensitive areas should be increased.

The IGP said that morale of the Punjab Police was higher than ever and the force would not hesitate to sacrifice their lives in future as well, to protect the lives, honour and properties of citizens. Directing RPOs and DPOs, the IGP said, to foil the plans of anti-social and terrorist elements, all available resources should be utilised. The IGP advised that police officers and officials should not gather at a single point during duty; instead they should stay attentive and maintain distance. He said that search and combing operations should be continued in sensitive areas and districts, especially in Lahore.

