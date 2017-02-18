Nation united to curb terror: CM

LAHORE

Ambassador of Belarus, Mr Andrei Ermolovich called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here Friday and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives while condemning blasts at Lahore and Sehwan Sharif.

Extending sympathies with bereaved families, he said that people of Belarus were standing with Pakistanis in this hour of grief and in the efforts of eliminating terrorism.

Shahbaz Sharif on this occasion said the whole nation paid salute to the immortal sacrifices of martyrs as this was the war of survival and sacrifices of Pakistan in this war were remarkable.

The chief minister said the entire nation was united to curb extremism, terrorism and sectarianism as terrorists had no religion and they were enemies of Pakistan and its people; so very soon nefarious designs of terrorists would be thwarted. He vowed to bring prosperity and peace in homeland with unity that would wipe out these terrorists and their facilitators from the country shortly. He said there was immense scope for investment in sectors of agriculture, industry and textile in Punjab also cooperation of Pakistan and Belarus in agriculture and textile sectors would be developed on a sustainable basis. He assured to provide every desired facility to investors of Belarus and feasible recommendations to be executed for promoting mutual cooperation in Agriculture and Textile. Ambassador of Belarus said they wanted to take advantage of the investment opportunities of Punjab.

LAPTOPS: Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in which steps regarding distribution of laptops among students were reviewed.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that distribution of laptop scheme was an important stride towards educating and empowering youths as millions of students were benefitting from this scheme. He said that learning latest technology was not only the need of the hour but right of every student and the Punjab government had provided students with their right by giving them laptops in order toequip them well with modern science knowledge.

Laptops worth billions of rupees have been distributed so far among talented students on pure merit basis and more brilliant students will get laptops this year as we think it a productive investment to provide resources to nation’s future, he added.

He said the Punjab government had taken effective steps for promotion of IT and laptop distribution was an important step in this regard as the government was vigilant enough to make students independent by arming them with most recent trends.

The chief minister was informed during briefing that first bunch of laptops would arrive in Lahore by the end of this month.

