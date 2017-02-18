Apropos the report, ‘PSO case’, published in The News on February 17, Pakistan State Oil has clarified that Shoaib Rasool had already been terminated from service for involvement in serious embezzlement. The report, however, gives the impression that he is still part of PSO, which is not the case.

In a statement issued on Friday, PSO emphasised that the former employee was duly terminated, legal proceedings were initiated against him and the matter was now in a court of law.

A hearing of the case was scheduled for February 15, but Shoaib Rasool did not show up in clear defiance of the court orders. Subsequently, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

