ATC receives report on security concerns regarding transportation

of alleged LeJ terrorists to court

Prison authorities submitted a report to an anti-terrorism court (ATC), explaining why they were reluctant to produce two alleged Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists before the court.

Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alis Capri are accused of killing famous qawwal Amjad Sabri and also murdering paramilitary soldiers, polio workers and police personnel.

The court was informed that the two accused were involved in high-profile murder cases and, therefore, they should be tried inside the prison.

The report referred to the directive of the Sindh IG prisons that had restrained the jail authorities from moving the accused to a court outside the prison.

The report further said the home department had been approached for holding the trial of the accused in a court inside the central prison.

Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Capri and others are also alleged to have killed a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz, Waqar Shah, on April 10, 2014.

The suspects, while recording their confessional statements under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, had told the judicial magistrate (West) that they had killed four Rangers soldiers in Ittehad Town. They also admitted to killing two military police personnel near the Saddar Parking Plaza on July 19 last year.

Asim and Ishaq have already been identified by witnesses as the murderers of the four Rangers soldiers at an identification parade held by the judicial magistrate.

