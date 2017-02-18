David Hale says delivery of locomotives to Pakistan Railways

to enhance ties between US and Pakistan

American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale dedicated the General Electric locomotives at the Karachi Cantonment railway station on Friday, said a statement issued by the US Consulate.

The ambassador, alongside Grace Shelton, US consul general for Karachi; Sarim Sheikh, CEO, GE Pakistan & Central Asia; Parveen Agha, chairperson, Pakistan Railways; and Nisar Ahmed Memon, divisional superintendent, Pakistan Railways, highlighted how US technology and equipment would play a key role in the long-term infrastructure upgrades that would fuel Pakistan’s sustainable economic development. Ambassador Hale, while visiting the cantonment station, said, “I am glad to hear that many of these locomotives will support power plants and will improve Pakistan Railways’ capacity to carry even more cargo to the industrial heartland. The delivery of these locomotives is also great news for US private sector engagement with Pakistan, enhancing the ties between our countries.”

“We are proud to support the government’s goals to strengthen and modernise Pakistan’s transportation infrastructure with the early delivery and commissioning of GE’s Evolution Series locomotives,” said Sarim Sheikh, president and CEO of GE Pakistan and Central Asia region.

“The Evo locomotives provide better fuel efficiency and longer overhaul cycles than any other locomotives in their class, substantially reducing both the costs and environmental impact of transporting essential freight.”

A representative from the Pakistan Railways noted that Pakistan was the first country in South Asia to import and use the Evolution Series locomotives, which would help with the modernisation and connectivity of the Pakistan Railways.

In June 2015, GE signed a deal with the Pakistan Railways for 55 state-of-the-art diesel locomotives. The 4,500 horsepower locomotives are fully built and assembled in the US. They will be shipped to Pakistan’s Karachi Port in several tranches throughout 2017.

The Government of Pakistan commemorated the arrival of the first seven locomotives, which were delivered two months ahead of the contractually scheduled date, at Karachi Port on January 23, 2017.

