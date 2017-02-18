Says all stakeholders have to wage a decisive war against the menace

Unaccounted-for gas (UFG) is a menace that all stakeholders, including the general consumers of natural gas, have to wage a decisive war against.

This was stated by Amin Rajput, acting managing director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at a seminar, entitled ‘UFG – A major threat’, organised by the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the at the University’s main auditorium on February 15, 2017.

Defining UFG as the difference between the gas purchased and the gas sold to customers, he stressed that this phenomenon was a major threat to the company since it took away a large chunk of profits from the company’s balance sheet.

He said one of the factors contributing to the rising tide of UFG was cases of gas theft in franchise areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

“As a responsible citizen, one must refrain from committing gas theft, more so since it is now a serious crime by legislation.”

Rajput said the university students and faculty members must pass on the message conveyed to them about the menace of UFG from gas theft to their colleagues and neigbourhood so that each stakeholder could play a constructive role in clamping down on the menace as well as on meter-tampering.

Saeed Larik, acting SGM (Distribution-South), dilated on some of the factors that contributed to UFG. He cited that while gas theft was a major factor, overhead and underground leakages, meter-tampering and measurement errors also resulted in increasing volumes of UFG.

He said the company was focused on reducing UFG by taking steps such as rectifying underground and overhead line leakages, conducting gas theft raids, replacing defective meters and installing cyber locks at industrial premises.

Shahbaz Islam, head of Corporate Communications, earlier gave a presentation on personal branding and stressed that university students aiming to develop themselves career-wise and as well rounded individuals needed to stand out by applying this concept of self-packaging in their ever day lives.

Earlier, Professor M A Uqaili, vice chancellor of the MUET, and Dr Farman Ali Shah, chairman of Chemical Engineering, welcomed the guests and stressed consistent collaboration with corporate sector organisations such as the SSGC to facilitate them in achieving objectives with spillover benefits for the public.

At the end of the seminar, S Imran Ahmed, chief manager, Corporate Communications, took a pledge from all students and faculty members about taking a collective stand against the menace of UFG.

