Karachi

Dull trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates decreased Rs50/maund.

The spot rates fell to Rs6,650/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,127/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also decreased to Rs6,785/maund and Rs7,272/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the spot rates decreased, as activity slowed down after ginners and spinners tightened their positions ahead of the cotton arrivals report expected on Saturday. Besides, disturbing law and order situation also affected the trade activity.

“Traders remained in a sad state of mind after terrorist attack on shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalander that resulted in huge number of causalities,” he added.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of only 3,000 bales in between Rs6,250/maund to Rs6,800/maund. Transactions were recorded from Sanghar, Pithoro and Saleh Pat in Sindh.

