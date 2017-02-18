SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat slid 1.1 percent on Friday, falling for a second day and set for its first weekly loss in three as abundant global supplies weighed on the market.

Corn lost more ground and soybeans also edged lower, adding to last session´s deep declines for both grains.

"We have got to a point with wheat that there has been quite a bit of short-covering and the market was overdue for a correction," said one Australia-based commodities analyst.

"Financial flow has to be supported by fundamentals at some point. There is no problem with supplies, production is good everywhere. There is five percent downside to the wheat market in the next one week or so."

The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract is down nearly 1.4 percent this week, after climbing almost seven percent in the last two weeks.

The market hit a high of 4.64-1/4 a bushel on Thursday, strongest since June 28. Corn is down just over 1 percent for the week, heading for its first weekly fall in three. Soybeans have given up almost 2 percent after gaining more than 3 percent last week.

