Karachi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has constituted a working committee for female chartered accountants in its recent Council meeting.

The Chartered Accountants Women Committee will work towards mentoring females to pursue CA profession and enabling female CAs to transcend the barriers and break the glass ceiling. The formation of this committee manifests the strategic vision of the Institute of promoting gender diversity in the CA profession.

Earlier, a Chartered Accountants Women Forum was actively working with the continuous support of the Institute towards creating networking opportunities for female CAs and trainees to help them in personal development and job search.**

