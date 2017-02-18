KARACHI: Inflation for the week ended February 16 for the combined income groups increased 0.59 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 219.97 points against 218.69 points last week.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 2.07 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed an increase of 0.54 percent, as it went up to 210.10 points in the week under review from 208.98 points in the previous week.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000; Rs12,001 to Rs18,000; Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 increased 0.55 percent, 0.58 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 21 items registered increase, eight items prices declined, while prices of the remaining 24 items remained unchanged.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chicken, potatoes, onions, bananas, petrol, diesel, bath soap, tea (packet), beef, firewood, curd, garlic, vegetable ghee, mutton, rice (basmati broken), milk (fresh), wheat, wheat flour and gur.

The items, which registered decrease in their price included eggs, gram pulse, mash pulse, LPG cylinder, sugar, red chilly, masoor pulse and moong pulse.

The items with no change in their average prices included Irri-6, bread (plain), milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, salt (powder), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal & chappal, ladies sandal, electricity & gas charges, kerosene, electric bulb, washing soap, match box and telephone call.

