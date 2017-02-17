Briefs

Two cops, civilian killed in DI Khan attack

By our correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two cops and a civilian were killed and three persons sustained injuries when two motorcyclists opened fire on a mobile van of the police at Mission Morr here on Thursday night. The sources said that the motorcyclists resorted to firing as soon as the mobile van of the Cantonment Police Station entered the Bahu Petrol Pump near Mission Morr. As a result, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rahmatullah, constables Rashid and Fazlur Rehman, the manager of the filling station, died on the spot. Three cops also sustained injuries in the incident, the sources added. The sources said a search operation was launched in the area after the incident.

Two drown in Bara water pond

By our correspondent

BARA: Two children drowned in a pond in Bara tehsil in Khyber Agency on Thursday, local sources said. The sources said two children identified as Adil and his cousin Asif were playing inside home when they fell into water pond in Akakhel area. Four children had drowned in Shalobar and Bar Qambarkhel two months ago.

ISLAMABAD: The Enforcement Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Thursday carried out a major operation against encroachments in G-10 Markaz at the end of deadline given to encroachers and shopkeepers.

Director Enforcement Taj Warsi led the operation which was participated by personnel of the anti-encroachment wing and Islamabad Police.

During the operation, the enforcement personnel retrieved a greenbelt area of a Lunda Bazaar and confiscated material in large quantity, while a part of verandas of shopping area was also cleared of encroachments. Prior to start of operation, the CDA officials had held talks with Chairman Union Council Malik Sajid and President traders union G-10 Markaz, Kamran Kakakhel.

RPO announces benefits for families

of martyred police officials

By our correspondent

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana Thursday announced scholarships and other benefits for children and families of martyred police officials. Chairing a meeting of children and family members of the martyred police officials, the RPO said scholarships, grants, marriage grants and medical assistance would be extended to kids and widows of martyred cops. He said talented family members of the martyred cops would be recruited in police force forthwith with ranks according to their qualification. The family members of the slain cops told the RPO of their problems. On this the RPO directed the relevant DPOs to immediately resolve their problems.

Panama case: Sharifs guilty if they

don’t provide evidence, says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: AML chief Sh Rashid stressed that if no evidence comes out of basket of Sharif family in Panama case then it is understood that they have nothing to present in the court. While talking to media Thursday outside the Supreme Court, Sh Rashid said the government lawyers say they have no record pertaining to the money trail. If no evidence was presented by the lawyers then it means they have nothing left with them to present in the court, he added. The Panama case stands there from where it started, he added. He said we have won this case at public and political level and court verdict has yet to come.

Three brothers booked for fraud

By our correspondent

CHAKWAL: Police registered a case against three brothers on fraud charges on Thursday. Syed Gul Shah lodged a complaint before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ejaz Gondal, contending that three brothers namely Ehsan Shakir, Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Irfan rented a car from him for 40 days but they have refused to return his car and its rent. He told the court that he came to know that the accused had sold his car. The court ordered SHO City Police Station Chakwal to register a case against the accused. The SHO registered the case against the accused.

Explosives seized in Mansehra

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday claimed to have seized 150 kilogram of explosive from a man in Oghi town of the Mansehra district, an official said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shimraz Khan said the police established a checkpoint on Thakot-Oghi road and started searching vehicles after receiving a tip-off. He said that the cops recovered explosive from a jeep and arrested the driver. The official identified the arrested accused as Ajab Khan. He said the arrested accused was shifted to Oghi Police Station for interrogation.

Cop awarded honorary shield

By our correspondent

LAHORE: SP Mujahid and Dolphin Squad Faisal Shahzad awarded honorary shield to constable Younis who had not even a single bad entry during his service. SP Faisal said Lahore police would remember the services of cops who served in the department for 30-40 years of their precious life. He said the service of constable Younis is an example for the police force.

Labourer electrocuted in Kasur

By our correspondent

KASUR: A labourer was electrocuted at Rangpur village in the Sadr police limits on Thursday. Muhammad Asif was working in an under-construction mosque when a long iron bar he was holding touched an 11kv wire. As a result, Asif received an electric shock and died on the spot. Police are investigating.

