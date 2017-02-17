OKARA: Four members of a family were beaten and disgraced over a love marriage issue here. Nephew of Hafiz Muhammad Rashid Jatt of Mehboob Town had contracted love marriage with daughter of Zulfiqar sometime ago.

On Wednesday night, Zulfiqar, Sarwar, Khalid, Maqsood, Imran, Adnan, Rizwan, Kausar Bibi, Shehnaz Bibi, Aasia Bibi, Abdul Ghafoor and five others entered the house of Hafiz Rashid and allegedly injured him and his father Meraj.

The accused also dragged the wife of Hafiz in a street and disgraced her. The accused tried to abduct Zahida but the locals resisted and got her released. Sadr police have registered a case. Meanwhile, a man was strangled by unidentified people at Chak 5/4L on Wednesday.

0



0







Four of a family beaten, disgraced over love marriage issue was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186932-Four-of-a-family-beaten-disgraced-over-love-marriage-issue/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Four of a family beaten, disgraced over love marriage issue" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186932-Four-of-a-family-beaten-disgraced-over-love-marriage-issue.