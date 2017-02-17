Islamabad: The Norwegian embassy in Pakistan has shifted its premises from Sector F-6/2 to Serena Business Complex. To formally inaugurate the new premises the Norwegian ambassador, Tore Nedrebo hosted a reception on Thursday.

In his brief speech the Norwegian ambassador unfurled details of the decision to move embassy to the new location adding the decision was taken primarily on security grounds.

“Before that our visa section was located in the Swedish embassy and partly in the Danish embassy, but now we are here and we are very happy with the new premises”, he added.

The ambassador further said, the new premises is unique in the sense that it provides with excellent working environment. He said the long term plan is to ultimately move to the diplomatic enclave in three, four years. Norway, Sweden and Denmark will jointly built embassies along with residential facilities. The ambassador also thanked Aziz Boolani the CEO of Serena Hotels (South and East Asia) for helping them to have the decent accommodation for the embassy.

