PESHAWAR: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with the Adventure Club is organising zip-lining event at the Hayatabad Sports Complex tomorrow (Saturday).

The decision to hold the event was taken at a meeting here, said a communiqué on Thursday. Secretary Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq, TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, General Manager Admin & Properties Sajjad Hameed, Adventure Club chief Khalid Khan attended the meeting.

Secretary Muhammad Tariq said that the two-day event would be the first in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said it would be aimed at providing opportunities of adventurous sports activities to the youth of the province.

The secretary said the KP youth and lovers of adventurous sports used to go to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and other cities to participate in zip-lining events, but now they would be able to enjoy these exciting activities in their own province.

MD Mushtaq Ahmed Khan said the TCKP and Adventure Club had joined hands to organise the unique zip-lining event for the youth so they could participate and enjoy the thrilling sports.

He said that TCKP had arranged several events, including paragliding, rafting, safari train tours for the domestic and foreign tourists.

The zip-lining is also known as spyline, zip wire, aerial runway, aerial ropeslide, death slide, flying fox and foefie slide. It consists of a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel and mounted on a slope

Originally created out of necessity, zip-lining was invented as a method of fast transportation across canyons, rivers and other impassable areas.

The slope area between the two mountains is the best place for creating a zip-line, where cables and pulleys are threaded between two points at a slight angle; gravity then provides the momentum to pull the rider from one point to the next.

A zip-line of steel wire has already been set up at the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

The participants could go 40 feet up and come 10 feet down after covering 100 metres distance while making zip-lining. The suspended cables have the capacity to support carrying four tonnes weight at a time.

The second and third events of zip-lining will be held on February 25-26 and March 4-5 at the Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Youth, both male and female, who are desirous to participate in the zip-lining events can call cell phone 0333-9307384 for entries.

