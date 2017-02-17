MULTAN: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that the global corruption ranking shows considerable decline in corruption graph in the country as compared to 2015.

Talking to newsmen during his visit to the NAB Multan Region Office here on Thursday, he said that the country had improved 10 steps on the Corruption Perception Index in 2016 as compared to 2015. He said that the country was moving ahead in elimination of corruption. He said that corruption was the root cause of all evils and the NAB was determined to eliminate the menace from the country. The NAB had recovered Rs 285 billion and deposited the same in the national exchequer, the NAB chairman added.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan Director General Farooq Nasir Awan and said that the region was on top with cumulative score of 99.99 per cent on the score chart formula designed by the NAB Headquarters in deciding mega corruption inquiries. He directed all officers to continue the hard work with enthusiasm.

He said that the NAB Multan region was an important office as it had contributed highly in the NAB’s overall performance. The annual inspection was an important way to observe positive and negative features of the NAB activities and based on its result, the NAB would finalise its future strategy, he added. He said that the NAB had formulated 42,000 character building societies to eliminate corruption.

Earlier, the NAB Chairman's Inspection Team visited the NAB Multan region from February 14 to 16. The team comprised Inspection Team member Hadeed Anwar Malik, NAB Additional Director Umer Daraz, NAB Deputy Director Asad Jan and NAB IT expert Mubashir Naqvi.

The team conducted inspection of all mega inquiries, prosecution matters and prevention activities. On the third day of the inspection, Inspection Team member Hadeed Anwar Malik gave a detailed presentation to the NAB chairman regarding the NAB Multan activities and performance.

