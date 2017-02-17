ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) through its Cyber Crime Circle has filed a petition with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the acquittal of 27 officials of Axact Company.

Justice Athar Minallah heard the matter and directed the Deputy Attorney General Khalid Mehmood Raja to assist on the next date of hearing if the court could hear an appeal filed after 30 days. Legal counsel for Shoaib Sheikh received notices. The hearing was then put off for two weeks.

The petitioner nominated Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Axact Shoaib Sheikh, his wife Ayesha Shoaib and 25 others as respondents. The FIA filed this appeal under Section 417 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the Additional Session Judge Islamabad Pervaiz-ul-Qadir Memon’s judgment which acquitted all the 27 persons by virtue of an order dated October 31, 2016.

An FIR was lodged against all the respondents on June 7, 2015 under Sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 473, 109/34 and Section 4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. The petitioner said an enquiry dated May 19, 2015 was registered against the respondent M/s Axact Ltd Islamabad region for preparing and selling degrees of fake online educational institutions with fake accreditation bodies and enticing innocent people through impersonation as student councilors within Pakistan and abroad.

Consequently, a raid was conducted on the Axact DHA office. According to the petitioner, during on-the-spot interview regional head Col (R) Jameel Ahmad, Lt Col (R) M Younis and other officials of M/S Axact could not provide plausible justification for their online fast track prior learning assessment (PLA) education operation.

The statements of some of the employees clearly showed that their sale agents were impersonating as highly qualified student councilors of the fraudulent, non-existent, fictitious educational institutes, pretending being in the USA as they used UAN numbers of the United States of America and persuaded the prospective students to deposit huge amounts of money in the off-shore accounts operated by Axact in lieu with online degrees/certificates/diplomas and the attestation/legalization from different government bodies.

The petitioner contended that the additional session judge upon concluding the case acquitted all the 27 persons that was against the law and facts. The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside the additional sessions judge orders and respondents be convicted as per law.

0



0







FIA moves IHC against Axact officials’ acquittal was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186919-FIA-moves-IHC-against-Axact-officials-acquittal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FIA moves IHC against Axact officials’ acquittal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186919-FIA-moves-IHC-against-Axact-officials-acquittal.