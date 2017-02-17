LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against them for ‘illegally’ handing Aimal Kansi over to the US ‘for cash’ in 1998.

Justice Masood Abid Naqvi issued the order on a petition moved by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery. The other respondents whom the notices were issued included Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali. The court adjourned the hearing till March 16.

The petitioner had submitted that the respondents were paid large sums of money for handing Kansi over to the US. He alleged that the respondents later shifted that money abroad and accumulated even more assets. He prayed the court to issue directives to the respondents to bring those assets back to Pakistan.

Almost seven years have passed since the petitioner filed the petition on Oct 19, 2010, praying to reopen the case. Aimal Kansi, a native of Quetta, was given death sentence in United States in 1998 over charges of murdering two employees of Central Intelligence Agency outside the agency’s headquarter in 1993.

