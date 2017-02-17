PanamaLeaks Case

ISLAMABAD: Finally the first round of arguments on the PanamaLeaks case against the Sharifs concluded on Thursday. The top legal brains of the country representing the parties have consumed 82 precious hours of the apex court in the past 31 hearings of this case.

More than 115 days have passed. The apex court's bench headed by Justice Asif Khosa, from January 4, 2017 onwards, has conducted 22 hearings. Before this a bench headed by the then Chief Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali from October 19, 2016 to December 9, 2016 conducted nine hearings.

The Thursday started when Salman Akram Raja, counsel for Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, exchanged some lighter notes with Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League in the courtroom. It happened a few minutes before worthy judges took their seats. Then Mr Raja resumed his arguments as he tried to convince judges that nature of allegations leveled against his clients could not be pleaded under Article 184/3 of the 1973 Constitution.

But judges apparently did not borrow his arguments perhaps. Both parties’ counsels have cited about 275 cases where they have read about four dozen excerpts from judicial decisions of some 22 different countries — Australia, India, Bangladesh, USA, United Kingdom and New Zealand, in particular.

