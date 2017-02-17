PARIS: Brain scans of babies may predict which ones will develop autism, a debilitating disorder whose symptoms can be softened with early behavioural therapy, researchers have found.

In a trial, MRI scans revealed which infant brains were growing at a faster-than-normal rate -- a telltale sign of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), they wrote in the science journal Nature.

It was already known that children with ASD have larger brains than unaffected ones, but not at which age the difference kicks in.

Autism can be diagnosed from about two years of age, when behavioural and communication problems start becoming evident.

ASD is a group of brain development disorders that includes conditions such as autism and Asperger syndrome, all characterised by difficulties with social interaction and communication.

Sufferers often display repetitive behaviour, while some excel at non-verbal skills such as mathematics.

According to the World Health Organisation, about one child in 160 has ASD -- possibly much more.

There is no cure.

The latest study was carried out in 106 infants at high risk of ASD, which runs in families, and 42 low-risk peers.

It found faster growth of the cortical surface at six and 12 months of age of infants who were later diagnosed with ASD at 24 months, compared to non-affected children.

Based on their findings, the team developed a computer algorithm to predict, with an accuracy of about 80 percent, which infants will develop ASD.

Fifteen children in the trial had a positive diagnosis at 24 months.

0



0







Baby brain scans may reveal autism risk was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186909-Baby-brain-scans-may-reveal-autism-risk/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Baby brain scans may reveal autism risk" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186909-Baby-brain-scans-may-reveal-autism-risk.