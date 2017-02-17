Print Story
Baghdad car bomb kills at least 18, wounds about 50
BAGHDAD: A car packed with explosives blew up on Thursday in southern Baghdad, killing at least 18 people and wounding about 50, security and medical sources said.
The vehicle was parked in a crowded street full of garages and used car dealers, in Hayy al-Shurta, security sources said. The death toll could climb further as many of the wounded are in critical condition, a doctor said. The bombing, the deadliest so far this year in Baghdad, is the second to hit car markets this week, after one on Wednesday.