Islamic Solidarity Games 2017

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) plans to hold trials in April to pick the final lot for the Islamic Solidarity Games which will be held in the Azerbaijan’s capital Baku from May 12-22.

“Yes we plan to hold trials after a sufficient camp which we are going to begin soon. Although 15 of our boxers are undergoing training in Karachi but we still want to hold a section of the camp in Islamabad,” PBF secretary Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

Nasir said that 20 boxers would be in Karachi camp and the same number of boxers would be in the Islamabad camp.

“We want to train 40 boxers, four in each weight and it would help us find the best lot for the vital assignment in Baku,” said Nasir, the newly-elected secretary.

Nasir also revealed that the outgoing PBF management had sent 12 probables for the Islamic Games, adding, they wanted to add four more to the list.

“We want to add four more. As we are expected to feature in eight weights in the Islamic Games, we can have at our disposal two in each weight category. Once their accreditation cards are prepared, we will face no problems. And after a month-long camp we will then hold proper trials, a sort of competitions among the probables for selection,” said Nasir, who belongs to the Army.

He said that in both the camps three coaches each would be tasked to prepare the lot. Ali Bukhsh, an AIBA three-star coach, is already busy in training boxers in Karachi.

“The Islamabad camp would be supervised by AIBA three-star coach Arshad Hussain and a couple of more coaches would assist him,” Nasir said.

Nasir conceded that he could not tell at this moment how much Pakistan would deliver in Baku.

“I don’t think we would produce any stunning performance in such a short time. But we want to prepare our boxers so much that at least they could produce a graceful performance,” Nasir said.

Since taking part in the World qualifying round for Rio Olympics last year, Pakistani pugilists have not experienced any international exposure which is a matter of real concern.

There were various problems within the outgoing PBF set-up which was headed by the outgoing president and now chairman Doda Bhutto.

However it is expected that the new set-up under Khalid Mehmood would enable the boxers to deliver in international circuit.

Khalid is also the secretary of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Few days ago, he had said that his main focus would be to prepare the lot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Pakistan boxers last featured in the 2004 Athens Games. Since then the national pugilists missed out 2008 Beijing, 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.

