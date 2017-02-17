Briefs

71 arrested in Charsadda search

Our correspondent

CHARSADDA: The police arrested 71 persons including 20 proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operations in various areas in the limits of the Nisata Police Station on Thursday, an official said.A police official said that the police launched search and strike operations in various areas and arrested 71 suspects.The law-enforcers also seized two Kalashnikov rifles, 62 pistols, 11 guns, one other rifle and three kilograms of hashish. He said that action against the anti-state and anti-social elements would continue without any discrimination.



South Korean delegate attends seminar at AWKUM

Our correspondent

MARDAN: A four-member delegate from South Korea attended a one-day seminar at the Abdul Wali Khan University. The delegation included Prof Dr Im Wan of the Hankyong National University Taek M, Muhammad Zubair Siddiqui, Baoli and Yun Jin Kim. The delegation delivered talks on the significance of herbal medicinal plant.The delegation also visited office of ORICS, museum, central Library and botanical labs. The delegation applauded the university’s academic and research standards and agreed on extending the scope of MoU with the university.

Two drown in Bara water pond

Our correspondent

BARA: Two children drowned in a pond in Bara tehsil in Khyber Agency on Thursday, local sources said.The sources said two children identified as Adil and his cousin Asif were playing inside home when they fell into water pond in Akakhel area.Four children had drowned in Shalobar and Bar Qambarkhel two months ago.

School teacher shot dead

Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: A schoolteacher was killed in Laborkot locality here on Thursday.One Mohammad Ali told the police that unidentified gunmen shot dead his father Sharafat Khan and managed to flee the area. The body was taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for autopsy.The police started investigation to trace suspects involved in the murder.Meanwhile, six people including four women sustained injuries when their vehicle met an accident in Chaterplain. Local people shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

