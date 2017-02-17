TIMERGARA: The speakers at the concluding session of a 3-day seminar on “exploring economic potential of Dir” held at the University of Malakand (UoM) on Thursday suggested creating job markets for youth of Dir in their country.

The manpower of Dir working in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other Gulf countries should be provided opportunities in Pakistan, especially in agriculture, livestock, fisheries and tourism sectors.

General Officer Commanding (GoC), Malakand Division, Maj General Ali Amir Awan was the chief guest. District Nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rahman, Dir Task Force (DTF) Commandant Col Khalid Mahmood Shafi, Commanding Officer Chakdarra Battalion Lt Col Kamran Aslam, farmers, local traders, students and a large number of area elders were present on the occasion.

