PARACHINAR: The tribal elders in Kurram Agency on Thursday threatened to stage protest against the political administration of Kurram Agency if their issues were not addressed. Speaking at a press conference, tribal elders including president of the Khidmat-e-Khalq Committee Maulana Irfanullah, general secretary Samar Gul, Malik Essa Khan, Malak Muhammad Khan and others said that Chamkani and Avederkhel areas in Parachinar lacked basic facilities including schools, health facilities and others. They said that elders of the area had been struggling since 1970 for their rights and repeatedly visited the office of the political administration but to no avail. “A senior official of the political administration had pledged to visit the area today (Thursday) and people of the area despite meagre resources had arranged lunch for the official,” Malik Essa Khan said, adding the official did not fulfill his promise and cancelled his visit.

