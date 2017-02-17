NOWSHERA: The officials of the Health Department and district administration on Thursday sealed 28 illegal maternity homes and private clinics during crackdown in Pabbi.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Director Dr Khalid Masood and Assistant Commissioner Mehmood Ahmad along with the police party sealed 28 illegal maternity homes and private clinics in Pabbi bazaar. Notices were issued to 20 more illegal health centres in Pabbi.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that crackdown against the illegal laboratories; private clinics and hospitals would continue across the province. They urged the people to avoid these illegal health facilities and inform concerned authorities regarding the presence of such centres in their areas, they pointed out.

