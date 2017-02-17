PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday directed setting up of foreign investment desk (FID) for facilitation of foreign investors and ensuring fast foreign investment in the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Presiding over a meeting of provincial departments on the CPEC, he also approved constitution of a committee for an elaborate foreign investment policy, said an official handout.

The committee would comprise of representatives of Departments of Planning and Development, Industries, Board of Investment and Trade, Minerals, Agriculture, Energy, Tourism and Environment.

The committee would draft the policy and submit its recommendations to the provincial cabinet for further approval, said a handout. The chief minister directed arrangements of revolving funds for proposed visit to China, geo-mapping of mineral and mines, water sports, Kohat Oil Refinery, small dams, corporate farming in Dera Ismail Khan district, Medical Industry Park and commercial complex in Hayatabad on a priority basis.

The chief minister directed an early completion of feasibility reports different projects to be executed under the CPEC project, adding that nations rarely get opportunities like the CPEC and Pakistan should have to take full advantage from the project.

The working groups gave presentations on industry, technical education, science and technology, transport, housing, minerals, energy, agriculture, tourism and culture and higher education sectors.

The participants of the meeting shortlisted various recommendations of the working groups for proposed road show in China in next month. The chief minister directed the working groups to do follow-up of those projects where MoUs were signed besides making all the proposed projects practical by March this year.

He said the provincial government had opened the KP province for investment, adding that there is no space of wasting time or unnecessary delays. Pervez Khattak said that mass transit system is his ambition and he considers initiation of the project on priority basis. He advised timely marketing of the projects of economic prosperity.

The meeting was informed that feasibility of seven out of 10 proposed projects of hydel power generation under the CPEC had already been done. The projects would add 1192 MW electricity to the national grid on completion at a cost of $3869 million.

The production of 1700 Megawatt of electricity through hydel power generation has already become part of the CPEC. It was informed that 100 MMFC gas quota has been allocated for power generation, while gas Turbine Combined Cycle would be established for economic zones in Razmak, Hattar, Rashakai and Dera Ismail Khan.The chief minister directed feasibility study of small dams and said that the government believes in proper utilisation of water.

0



0







CM orders setting up of foreign investment desk was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186866-CM-orders-setting-up-of-foreign-investment-desk/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM orders setting up of foreign investment desk" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186866-CM-orders-setting-up-of-foreign-investment-desk.