PCS officers withdraw call to boycott census related duties

166 positions added to schedule of posts, 44 deputationists

to be repatriated; Secretary Estab assures solution to other issues

PESHAWAR: The bureaucrats belonging to the provincial civil service cadres on Thursday withdrew their call to boycott census-related duties after the measures taken by Establishment Department to resolve the issues being raised by them.

The provincial civil servants were earlier informed at a meeting of the steps the government had taken to resolve the issues related to their career progression and professional wellbeing of the provincial bureaucracy.

The officers belonging to Provincial Civil Service (PCS) and Provincial Management (PMS) had threatened on February 12 to boycott the census-related duties and announced schedule for strike in protest against the administration for “ignoring genuine issues” impeding their career progression.

The officers at a meeting had announced to start strike from February 20 to press the government and establishment and administration departments to resolve the issues related to the career progression.

The PCS Officers Association has been raising a number of issues, which it said impeded the career progression and wellbeing of the provincial civil servants.These issues mainly included the apportionment formulae 1993, which the Association said, had established monopoly of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), cadre previously known as District Management Group (DMG) in the provinces at the cost of marginalisation of the PCS and PMS.

They had also accused the Establishment Department of blocking the implementation of the chief minister’s directives regarding the administrative matters which included Extension of Schedule by at least 200 positions, and executive allowance at the rate of 2.5 basic salaries and repatriation of about 100 deputationists.

Secretary Establishment Department Syed Akhtar Hussain Shah, on directives of the chief secretary Abid Saeed, met the office-bearers of the PCS Officers Association and briefed them about the measures taken by the Establishment Department to solve their problems.

He informed the officers that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had added 166 positions to the schedule of posts and resolved a number of other issues raised by the provincial civil servants.

The PCS Officers Association was represented by its president Ghafoor Baig, Muntazir Khan and Association coordinator Fahad Ikram Qazi.Fahad Qazi said that the secretary establishment informed that 166 positions had been added to the schedule and more such positions would be added the schedule shortly.

Akhtar Husain Shah told the representatives of the provincial bureaucracy that summary for repatriation of 44 deputationists had also been moved for approval to chief minister two days ago.

In the second phase of the reforms, he said, the secretary establishment informed that the repatriation of the rest of the employees holding schedule posts on deputation basis would take place.

Akhtar Hussain Shah also informed the meeting that summary for executive allowance for all the PMS and PAS officers at the rate 2.5 basic salaries had been moved the other day, while issues of transfers and several others measures like placement committee, parity in posting were under active consideration, Fahad said.

He added that the secretary Establishment asked the PCS Association office-bearers to withdraw the strike call to boycott the census related duties and assured all out cooperation by the Establishment Department in the future.

The PCS Association delegation, Fahad said, lauded the efforts of the Establishment Department and expressed the hope that matters related to Civil Service Reforms would be expedited further.

0



0







PCS officers withdraw call to boycott census related duties was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186865-PCS-officers-withdraw-call-to-boycott-census-related-duties/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PCS officers withdraw call to boycott census related duties" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186865-PCS-officers-withdraw-call-to-boycott-census-related-duties.