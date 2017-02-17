CHAKDARA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) lawmaker Bakht Baidar Khan on Thursday announced that he will withdraw the defamation suit he had filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Bakht Baidar, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from Lower Dir district, had filed the lawsuit after he was sacked as provincial minister for technical education and minerals on corruption charges in November 2013.

The announcement was made during a jirga led by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the residence of Bakht Baidar Khan.Other members of the jirga included Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, special assistant to chief minister, the minister for sports and culture, Mehmood Khan, and regional secretary information Farhad Ali Khan.

“As Pakhtuns, it’s our tradition and culture to hold jirgas to resolve issues. The misunderstanding between Bakht Baidar Khan and Imran Khan has been removed,” said Asad Qaiser.He added that both JI and QWP were PTI’s allies in the provincial government and they wished to continue the alliance in future too.

“The World Bank report regarding human development by provincial government speaks volumes for the best performance of the PTI-led provincial government,” Asad Qaiser claimed. Besides Bakht Baidar and his lawyer Babar Khan Yusufzai, QWP lawmakers Sultan Muhammad Khan, Arshad Khan Umarzai and Khalid Khan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakht Baidar said the decision to withdraw the defamation claim against PTI chief was taken in consultation with QWP workers from his constituency, friends and party leaders in view of the great importance of the jirga. He said his lawyer would withdraw the defamation case during the next hearing in the court.

