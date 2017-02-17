Islamabad

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yusuf has been invited to attend the upcoming conference of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs titled ‘Spreading Islamic Culture and Confrontation terrorism and Challenges.’

The conference to be held in Cairo, Egypt will be attended by delegates from all the Islamic countries. Egyptian Ambassador Sherif Shaheen on Thursday called on the minister to hand over invitation to him. Pakistan has also been invited to send two students for the Quran Qirat competition in Egypt, this year.

The two sides observed that both countries are facing same kind of problems with particular reference to terrorism saying they need to work together and in cooperation to combat this menace. The Egyptian ambassador said that Egypt would establish Arabic short courses centre in Pakistan with cooperation Sheikh al Azhar University in near future

Sardar Yusuf observed that such practices will capable people to understand the message of the Holy Quran. Minister said establishment of Arabic centres would be started from federal level first and then tries to spread it to rest of the country. Minister also asked, to increase of quota up to 200 students to study in Egyptian university on scholarship basis.

