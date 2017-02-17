Islamabad

Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights plan to take up the issue of the inclusion of Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the upcoming census.

The committee discussed the issue in a meeting held on Thursday under the Chairpersonship of Member National Assembly, Baber Nawaz Khan. The chairperson announced to make the issue a prime agenda for the next meeting.

Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha suggested including a separate page in the main census form to collect quantified data on PWDs so that policies can be made and resources can be allocated according to the ground situation. The committee members recommended to forward the recommendation to the relevant department and vowed the take up the issue at all forums.

The committee agreed that separate information on number of disable persons in a family with nature of disability, age, gender etc. should be compiled so that concrete information is made available for future planning.

While discussing the matters related to National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), the tension continued between the committee and NCHR Chairperson Nawaz Chouhan as he followed the stance that Commission is not answerable to any government entity.

“The Parliament made the Commission and we have all the right to hold it accountable,” said the Chairperson Standing Committee Baber Nawaz Khan in response. He asked the Commission to provide details of appointments, salary structure, foreign visits of commission head and members, vehicle log book details and other expenditure of the commission in the next meeting. The committee decided that a meeting with same agenda will be held in the first week of the next month and directed all Committee members and Commission members to attend the meeting.

In addition, the Chairperson for National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Khawer Mumtaz briefed the Committee with the working of the commission. The Committee appreciated the given briefing and directed that there should be established a female desk in approximately all police stations across the country

The Committee also decided to bring legislation on transgender in the Parliament. The Committee was told that two draft legislations had been prepared and presented by CADD and Babar Awan in past but were approved. The Committee decided to work further on the draft legislation and bring the improved form in the Parliament for approval after consultation with the stakeholders.

The committee was attended by Members National Assembly (MNAs) Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub, Sayed Essa Nori, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Kiran Haider, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Amra Khan, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Sajid Nawaz, Aliya Kamran Murtaza and Naseema Hafeez Panezai.

0



0







NA committee to address inclusion of PWDs in upcoming census was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186848-NA-committee-to-address-inclusion-of-PWDs-in-upcoming-census/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NA committee to address inclusion of PWDs in upcoming census" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186848-NA-committee-to-address-inclusion-of-PWDs-in-upcoming-census.