What makes the Chaudhrys so confident?

What makes the Chaudhry brothers so confident in their 'united Muslim Leagues' destiny? And what is the scope of the unified or reunified Muslim League barring N-League that Chaudhrys are trying to carve by rallying around former President, Pervez Musharraf?

People in PML-Q or Q-League, including Chaudhry Moonis Elahi and some other leaders in the second and third line of the party believe that even though it may not be called charisma in the strictest sense of the term, Chaudhrys still enjoy mass appeal because of their soft and wise handling of human as well as political situations in the past.

When asked by this scribe as to what did it all mean, the answer was that the two top leaders of PML-Q, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, had worked throughout their political career to build up social capital which is far more important and valuable than other forms of the capital. "And this capital i.e social capital is lasting and enduring as it never wanes even during the times of crisis or when the political figures are out of power", thus opine the Chaudhrys while exchanging views with people from media and other walks of life.

Is it naivete of Chaudhrys that they consider their social capital and past social connections as sufficient tools of success on the political horizon? The Chaudhrys are convinced that social capital and mass connectivity or acceptability among the masses always pay even politically, though no fixed timeframe can be given for these results.

Actually, the top Q-Leaguers are now out in the arena using this springboard of 'mass appeal' with the conviction that their mass appeal has not yet faded despite the steep decline in their electoral graph. They rather think that their moments of incumbency in power were spent on dealing exceptionally politely with the citizens especially those from the neglected areas like that of southern Punjab and other backward regions of the country and the province of Punjab. Not only that the people felt relieved, they also felt protected because of their "easy access to the higher echelons", claim Chauhdrys taking pride in their typical politeness and humility.

But that is not all, say Chaudhrys. They say they know it well that merely remembering or repeating the rhetoric of the past glory doesn't suffice. The social capital of the past is just a basis. So, the Chaudhrys say, they have of late embarked on the unification of Muslim Leagues but have they made the right choice by making former President, General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, the spearhead of this Leagues' unification campaign?

What makes the Chaudhrys so confident? was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186834-What-makes-the-Chaudhrys-so-confident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "What makes the Chaudhrys so confident?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186834-What-makes-the-Chaudhrys-so-confident.