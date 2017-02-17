LAHORE

An oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office-bearers of Employees Welfare Association of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) was held on Thursday with Punjab Minister Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gilani in the chair.

According to a handout, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Mohammad Nizamuddin, Chairman Lahore Board Professor Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Secretary Ms Rehana Ilyas, Controller ProfessorMuhammad Nasir Jamil and a large number of employees attended the ceremony.

In his address, the minister for Higher Education announced the grant of onetime bonus for the board employees.

The minister also announced to send two employees on Hajj every year at the expense of the board.

The minister announced to constitute a five-number committee to deal with service related matters of the board employees.

The committee would include Special Secretary Higher Education Department Tahir Yousaf, chairman board Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Deputy Secretary (Finance) Nouman Jamil, Assistant Secretary Board Rana Munir Akbar and president of employees association Muhammad Arif Gujjar.

This committee would also ponder over the grant of onetime bonus to the board employees of other educational boards in the province.

