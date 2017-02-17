A Punjab government spokesman, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, clarifying a news item published in daily The News the other day, has reiterated the government resolve that all efforts would be made towards the provision of quality medicines to the masses, having done away with the substandard and spurious drugs at every cost.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed satisfaction over the expression of solidarity on part of all the organisations associated with pharmaceutical industry and other stakeholders in their meeting with Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan. He commended the representatives of various organisations for supporting the Punjab government in weeding out the menace of substandard and spurious drugs from the province.

Meanwhile, he also lauded the commitment of the drug retailers that they would neither deal in substandard and spurious drugs nor allow anyone to play with the innocent lives.

He said that the government and the organisations were on the same page and all the stakeholders knew it well that the health to the masses would be ensured at every cost. He said that the suggestions extended by the association with regard to appropriate amendment in the Drugs Act were being pondered by the government.

He warned that the unlincensed pharmaceutical units engaged in production of substandard and spurious drugs would not be spared and stringent action would be initiated against them.

