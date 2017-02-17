LAHORE

Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Thursday signed an MoU to execute the decision of Inter Boards Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) regarding equivalence of ACCA foundation diploma with DCom.

PBTE Chairperson Ms Saima Javed, Secretary Imtiaz Nazeer, Ms Helen Brand, CEO (ACCA), and Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan signed the MoU and exchanged the documents.

The MoU will create a pathway for the ACCA foundation diploma pass-outs for vertical progression in their career, as they will be eligible to get admission in BCom, BA and BBA.

A PBTE spokesperson said the purpose of this MoU was to set out the understanding between the parties without any intention to create legal relations, rather in the spirit of mutual cooperation; however both the parties shall abide by the PBTE Ordinance, ACT and rules and regulations of the board. He added as per IBCC‘s notification on ACCA’s Foundation diploma equivalence issued on 14 February 2015, PBTE along with other boards of technical education would conduct exams of three additional subjects (Bridge Courses i.e. Business Mathematics, Statistics and Principles of Economics) twice a year (preferably in May/June and December) while all Punjab based students’ registrations and examination forms along with prescribed fee would be sent to PBTE via ACCA Lahore Office. PBTE will process registrations and examination forms and send final documents to ACCA office which would then be dispatched to the ACCA students. For registration and examination fee a special package shall be offered by PBTE. PBTE will issue and notify the result of these three additional subjects to ACCA Lahore office which will then be communicated by the ACCA to its students.

With these results, students will apply for Foundation Diploma equivalence along with necessary documents prescribed by IBCC. PBTE will provide the detailed syllabus and exam papers of Diploma of Commerce (DCom) to ACCA to assess the eligibility of its equivalence with ACCA’s Foundation Diploma qualification. PBTE and ACCA will work together to promote ACCA qualification and DCom enabling students to pursue professional accountancy qualification.

0



0







PBTE, ACCA sign MoU was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186830-PBTE-ACCA-sign-MoU/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PBTE, ACCA sign MoU" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186830-PBTE-ACCA-sign-MoU.