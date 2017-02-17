LAHORE

SP Mujahid and Dolphin Squad Faisal Shahzad awarded honorary shield to constable Younis who had not even a single bad entry during his service.

SP Faisal said Lahore police would remember the services of cops who served in the department for 30-40 years of their precious life.

He said the service of constable Younis is an example for the police force. SP said the morale of police is high and the force will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

