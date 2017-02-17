-
PU academic staff union office-bearersFebruary 17, 2017Print : Lahore
Punjab University’s Teachers Alliance has won the university’s Academic Staff Association (ASA) elections 2017.
Teachers Alliance’s candidate for the slot of PUASA President Javed Sami bagged 321 votes while a close contest was witnessed on the seat of secretary where Iftikhar Ahmad Tarar won the election with just seven votes.
Meanwhile, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers. In a press statement, the VC expressed the hope that they would perform their duties with dedication.
results: Punjab University’s Examinations Department has declared the results of B.Com Part-I & II Second Annual Examinations 2016.
The pass percentage in B.Com Part-I & II second annual examinations 2016 is 53.88 and 45.28 respectively. The detailed results are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.
Medical course: The 21st Intensive Review Course in Orthopaedic Surgery is being held in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Lahore, from February 20 to Feb 23. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the course is especially designed for the student doctors of FCPS, FRCS and MS to prepare them for their examination.