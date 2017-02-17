LAHORE

Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that talented students are real power and representatives of the university and our students must show outstanding performance at every level. He said this while addressing inter-departmental Qirat & Naat competition held at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. Director Students Affairs Shahid Mehmood Gul, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry and a large number of students from various departments participated in the event.

Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir further said he wanted to bring forward talented students of the university in every field because they were our future. He announced that the students who would clinch gold medal for Punjab University in such competitions of national level would be awarded Rs100,000 cash prize.

In boys’ Qirat competitions category, Hailey College of Commerce’s Rashid Ahmed, Institute of Administrative Sciences’ Huzaifa and Institute of Islamic Studies’ Hafiz Muhammad Arshad obtained first, second and third positions respectively.

While in girls category, Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre’s Saman Ali, Department of Arabic’s Saima Manzoor and Institute of Islamic Studies’ Zeenat Akram clinched 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In boys’ Naat competitions, Institute of Business Administration’s Tahir Javed, Department of Electrical Engineering’s Salman Amjad and Institute of Business and Information Technology’s Usman Munir got top three positions respectively. While in girls competition, Institute of Applied Psychology’s Mahak Azam stood 1st, Space Science’s Farah Saleem got second position and Department of Political Science’s Hijab Zahra and Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre’s Saman Ali shared third position.

Later, PU VC distributed prizes and certificates among winning students.

promoted: As many as 18 assistants of the Punjab University (PU) have been promoted to administrative officers.

In this regard, an office orders distribution ceremony was held at committee room of VC’s office on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Additional Registrar II Jalil Tariq, Deputy Registrar Imtiaz Ahmed and newly-promoted admin officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said since the day he took charge, he had issued instructions to take measures for promotion of the employees awaiting their promotions on merit. He said these promotions were due since many years and the employees should have got it timely.

He lauded Prof Dr Naeem Khan who worked hard for expediting the pending cases due to which assistants were getting orders of their promotions.

The VC advised the newly-promoted admin officers to work with honesty and dedication. The admin officers said for the first time there was a ray of hope among employees as they were ignored in the past. They said their promotions were due for over 10 years and they were thankful to the Vice Chancellor for taking steps for betterment of the employees.

0



0







‘Talented students are real power’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186827-Talented-students-are-real-power/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Talented students are real power’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186827-Talented-students-are-real-power.