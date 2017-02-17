LAHORE

On the directions of Punjab Traffic Deputy Inspector General Farooq Mazhar, the traffic police had launched special awareness campaign in the province in 2016 to overcome traffic problems and reduce the ration of accidents.

The campaign was launched with the objective of making road travel easy and safe through better understanding of the traffic rules among drivers and public. Police utilised all mediums of communication in the campaign and 592 TV and 782 radio programmes had featured lectures and awareness messages during the year of 2016.

