LAHORE

An additional district and sessions court Thursday awarded seven-month jail term to a drug pusher, Khalique alias Kallu.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on the convict. In case of default in payment of fine the convict will face further jail term.

Badamibagh police had arrested Khalique and seized 300 grams of hashish from his possession. Later, a challan was submitted against Khalique declaring him guilty of keeping hashish.

