LAHORE

An additional district and sessions judge Thursday handed over a minor to her mother after getting him recovered from illegal custody of his father.

Shmma Arif of Islampurra had filed a habeas corpus petition in the court alleging that her husband Arif Hussain of Township had illegally detained her three years old son. She said a few days back her husband kicked her out of his house and did not allow her to bring her son.

She implored the court for the recovery of her son. On her plea, the court appointed a bailiff. The bailiff while following the court orders raided the house of Arif and found minor there.

