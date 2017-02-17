Missionary educational institutions are playing a positive role in spreading quality education in society, the provincial minister for education and literacy, Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the St Joseph's College's annual sports day, he said the missionary educational institutions should be appreciated for their services.

Besides regular studies, he said, other activities were a must and especially female students should be provided more opportunities so that they could participate in activities of their interest.

“All educational institutions should hold sports day regularly. Such events develop confidence among the students.”

He said the female students were second to none in proving their talents. “It is our duty to provide them equal opportunities in order to let them progress.”

Dahar said he was happy to see a large number of young girls participating in different games. He assured the college administration that he would talk to the chief minister regarding allocating especial grants for improving infrastructure in the college, provision of IT facilitates and scholarships for the students.

Talking to media a day earlier, the minister talked about the reforms he has taken in the education department. Dahar claimed that in the last two months, almost 1,500 closed schools had been reopened and remaining 2,500 closed schools would be reopened in a couple of months.

