Course focuses on enhancing students’ business communication skills

American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale presided over the opening ceremony of a six-month English training programme on Thursday for 50 youths between 17 and 25.

The programme, funded through Mission Pakistan’s Regional English Language

Programmes Office, focuses on enhancing business communication skills, including professional-level English, to improve students’ employment and educational prospects, and in many cases, their ability to support their families.

At the same time, the programme introduces youths to US values such as volunteerism and cultural and religious pluralism. As part of the programme, two English Works students interviewed Ambassador Hale on leadership, his experience in Pakistan and his career.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador Hale told the students, “I hope that English Works will enhance your confidence, expand your ideas about democracy and volunteerism, and help you reach your full potential as future leaders of Pakistan. You are already setting a good example through the hard work you are putting into this programme.”

The ceremony was held at the Lincoln Corner at the Pakistan-American Culture Center, one of 18 Lincoln Corners across Pakistan run by the American Embassy.

A Lincoln Corner is a resource centre and event space hosted in partnership with Pakistani institutions – public libraries, universities, and cultural centres – which provides a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans, promotes mutual understanding, and strengthens people-to-people ties through programmes.

0



0







US envoy opens ‘English Works’ training programme for youths was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186811-US-envoy-opens-English-Works-training-programme-for-youths/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US envoy opens ‘English Works’ training programme for youths" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186811-US-envoy-opens-English-Works-training-programme-for-youths.