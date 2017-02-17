Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and US Ambassador David M Hale have agreed to work together for the promotion of health and education services in the province.

During a meeting at the CM House on Thursday, Shah sought the American envoy’s support for building the capacity of teachers from primary level to secondary level.

Hale was accompanied by US Consul General in Karachi Grace W Shelton. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon and Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch also attended the meeting.

The chief minister said he had started developing Karachi’s infrastructure, including the road network, construction and remodeling of flyovers, underpasses and improvement of the sewerage system. “Once the development of infrastructure of the city is completed, the city would give a good look and there would be smooth traffic flow,” he said.

