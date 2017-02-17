Meter issues

I am a senior citizen who has been trying to get a new meter installed at my residence for the last three to four months. I have already completed all the formalities and have also visited KE offices in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Bin Qasim Town (Sindhi Society) many times but all in vain.

On the evening of February 14, I personally met the Bin Qasim Town KE area general manager who had already promised to get my meter installed within a month. When I reminded him of his promise and the delay, I had to face threatening language and misbehaviour. I request KE higher authorities to look into this matter. If there is any delay in installing a customer’s meter, satisfactory responses must be given. Moreover, KE officials have no right to misbehave with anybody, particularly with senior citizens, who get the highest form of respect everywhere else in the world.

M K Sial

Karachi

