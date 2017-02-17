Trees no more

Print Story
Trees no moreFebruary 17, 2017Print : Newspost
Driving on the Chakwal-Mandra Road, I saw several clumps of roots lying around. When I asked the locals, they told me that both sides of the road were lined with ancient shisham, kekar, phulai, mulberry and citridora trees which had been cut down. These trees were extremely valuable not only for the environment, but also for the local economy.
I wonder who the beneficiary of this large-scale felling was. There needs to be a system of accountability.
Syed Shahid Ali
Lahore