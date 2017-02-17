Briefs

‘Smeda must focus on funds generation’

KARACHI: Aamer Ata Bajwa, senior vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has said that focus should be on fund enhancing schemes for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector in terms of expanding the economic activities from the root level in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. Presiding over “Consultative Workshop for Federal Budget 2017-18” organised by the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (Smeda) at the Federation House, he suggested that to encourage and support SMEs, Smeda provincial chief should lay emphasis on infrastructure services, expert advisory assistance, and access to short- and long-term funding at reasonable rates.

Lenovo Q3 net profit falls 67pc

HONG KONG: Lenovo Group Ltd, the world´s largest personal computer (PC) maker, on Thursday posted a 67 percent slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, as supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment weighed.

Profit fell to $98 million over the three months through December, from $300 million in the same period a year earlier.

That compared with the $159.53 million average of 14 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll. Revenue fell 6 percent to $12.2 billion. Component supply constraints across the industries in which Lenovo operates impacted performance, in addition to a challenging macro environment and global markets, the company said in a filing.

The results come as PC makers continue to battle against tablets and smartphones which for many consumers have become the primary devices for internet access and casual computing.

