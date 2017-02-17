KARACHI: The first Pakistan-Hong Kong Trade and Investment Forum (PHKTIF) was held on Thursday with major focus on promoting business prospects created by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road initiative, a statement said.

The participants of the forum showed keen interest in joining the socioeconomic benefits of the Belt and Road projects in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and Commissioner for Belt and Road, Government of Hong Kong SAR Yvonne Choi Ying-pik inaugurated the forum.

Representatives of leading companies of Hong Kong and Mainland China, having interest in Belt and Road projects in Pakistan attended the forum. In his address of welcome, Ambassador Khalid said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has created abundant trade and investment opportunities for the world thanks to worth $52 billion investment in building infrastructure, energy projects, Gwadar Port and developing special economic zones under CPEC. Pakistan is emerging as a great attraction for foreign investors, owing to these developments and improved law and order situation in the country, he added.

Khalid invited the Hong Kong business companies to join Belt and Road projects, as they are known for providing state-of-the-art financial and management services. Pakistan offers great opportunities in insurance, port management, health management and real estate. Belt and Road Commissioner Choi said that the Hong Kong government is actively engaged with the Belt and Road countries and Pakistan is seen as an emerging global economy.

PHKTIF would help local businessmen understand the business environment and working conditions in Pakistan, which would eventually promote trade links between Pakistan and Hong Kong, she added. Consul General Abdul Qadir Memon said that the first PHKTIF was held keeping in view the increased interest of the Hong Kong-based companies in the Belt and Road projects. Such activities would continue in the coming days as well, he said. Commercial Counselor Beijing Dr Erfa Iqbal and ANZ Group CEO Farhan Faruqui also spoke to the participants about CPEC and regulatory environment in Pakistan.

The forum was jointly organised by the Pakistan Consulate Hong Kong, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong (PCCHK) and the National Bank of Pakistan Hong Kong, while the supporting organisations included the Belt and Road Office of the Government of Hong Kong SAR, Invest HK and Hong Kong Trade and Development Council (HKTDC).

0



0







Pakistan-HK forum focuses on promoting trade prospects was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186778-Pakistan-HK-forum-focuses-on-promoting-trade-prospects/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan-HK forum focuses on promoting trade prospects" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186778-Pakistan-HK-forum-focuses-on-promoting-trade-prospects.