London copper held gains on Thursday as prospects of lengthy supply disruptions in Chile and Indonesia underpinned prices, but ample stockpiles in Asia contained consumer buying.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.3 percent to $6,085 a tonne by 0128 GMT, extending small 0.7 percent gains from the previous session.

Prices hit the highest since May 2015 at $6,204 a tonne on Monday.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged up by 0.3 percent to 49,290 yuan ($7,176) a tonne. Despite strikes crippling output at the world´s two biggest copper mines, Asia´s copper industry is sitting atop metal stockpiles that have grown by nearly two-thirds since the end of January.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in January and consumer prices recorded their biggest gain in nearly four years, boosting prospects of an interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month.

