Karachi

Trading activity slowed down at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood unchanged at Rs6,700/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,180/40kg. Ex-Karachi rate also remained firm at Rs6,835/maund and Rs7,325/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said the activity remained slow in the market because ginners wanted an increase in the rates, as they knew the crop is short and there is a surge in the prices around the globe. “Mostly, small millers are buyers at this time and they are not ready to pay higher prices,” he added. KCE recorded only two transactions of around 5,500 bales, amid prices of Rs6,800 to Rs7,000/maund.

Transactions were reported from Rahimyar Khan, where trade of 3,000 bales was recorded at Rs7,000/maund, while 2,400 bales of Haroonabad were exchanged for Rs6,800/maund.

