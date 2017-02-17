Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar pulled back on Thursday after rising to one-month highs in the wake of upbeat U.S. economic data, with demand for the greenback cooling as Treasury yields came off their peaks.

Better-than-expected U.S. inflation and retail sales data had backed expectations of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, sending the dollar index to 101.76 on Wednesday, a peak unseen since Jan. 12. It has since retreated to 100.92 in the Asia session on Thursday.

The dollar also came off from a 2-1/2-week high of 114.95 marked on Wednesday against the yen, touching a low of 113.73. It was last down 0.3 percent at 113.84 yen.

"The dollar is struggling as U.S. Treasury yields retreated from highs," said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields slipped to 2.484 percent on Thursday, after climbing to a three-week high of 2.524 percent on Wednesday following the upbeat U.S. data.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest gain in nearly four years, jumping 0.6 percent in January. Retail sales also outpaced expectations, increasing 0.4 percent last month compared to the analysts´ poll of 0.1 percent.

